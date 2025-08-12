ESPN will have two sideline reporters on every game this season

ESPN is doubling down on sideline reporters.

Every ESPN NFL game will have two sideline reporters this season, the network announced today.

The main broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be joined by sideline reporters Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge. For the five weeks in which ESPN will show two games, the B commentary team of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick will also feature sideline reporters Katie George and Peter Schrager.

Monday Night Football has two games in four weeks of the 2025 season (Weeks 2, 4, 6 and 7) and ESPN will air a doubleheader Saturday in Week 18.