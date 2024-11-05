 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ESPN won’t discipline Jason Kelce for viral phone smash

  
Published November 5, 2024 05:11 PM

On Monday night, ESPN’s Jason Kelce addressed at the outset of Monday Night Countdown an incident with a fan who was trolling him with derogatory language prior to the Ohio State-Penn Sate game. That apparently won’t be his last word on the matter.

Via David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com, Kelce is expected to address the situation on the next episode of his New Heights podcast, which debuts Wednesday.

Perhaps more importantly for Kelce, ESPN won’t discipline the former Eagles center for the incident. In addition to smashing a phone, Kelce twice used the same homophobic slur that had been uttered by the troll in reference to Kelce’s brother, Travis.

Rumsey notes that, per the Philadelphia Inquirer, Penn State police are investigating the situation, which technically involved damage to personal property.

Kelce drew little if any criticism for his reaction to the situation. Kelce nevertheless said on Monday night, “I’m not proud of it and, you know, in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that that’s a productive thing. I really don’t.”