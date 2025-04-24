Kevin Stefanski: Travis Hunter is uniquely equipped to play both ways

Weeks of suspense about what the Browns will do with the second overall pick of the draft comes to an end on Thursday night.

The team could still trade that pick away, but if they keep it the expectation is that they will use it on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Taking Hunter would mean the Browns have the player at the top of most draft boards and it would also start questions about how they will deploy a player who has thrived as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a press conference that “you certainly want to include players in those discussions” because it is “really so incumbent upon the player and what they’re able to handle early.” Stefanski went on to say that he thinks Hunter has the rare ability to handle it all.

“Well, not to get into all the specifics, but Travis is somebody that is uniquely equipped to do both,” Stefanski said, via a transcript from the team. “You know, I remember having conversation with him about, there’s only so many hours in the day, so you’re going to have to meet extra with this coach or that coach, and he made a comment that he’s a fisherman. He gets up at five in the morning quite often, so that’s not a problem for him in terms of maximizing his day.”

The Browns have never reeled in the big one during the Super Bowl era and we’ll find out soon if Hunter is part of the plan to change that once and for all.