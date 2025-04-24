 Skip navigation
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans

April 24, 2025 09:03 AM
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett broke the news that he signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what the veteran wideout brings to his new team.

nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
05:30
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
07:34
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_250424.jpg
13:27
Patriots could benefit from moving down in draft
nbc_pft_tradingwithdivision_250424.jpg
05:35
Ignoring trading within division is ‘bad business’
nbc_pft_jeanty_250424.jpg
06:06
Jeanty ‘most likely’ subject of draft surprise
nbc_pft_masongraham_250424.jpg
03:02
Which team is best fit for Michigan DT Graham?
nbc_pft_drafttakeaways_250424.jpg
05:47
Biggest takeaways leading up to 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_moreshedeurv2_250424.jpg
03:04
How long until six QBs are selected in 2025 draft?
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250424.jpg
10:37
Sanders is criticized under ‘cloak of anonymity’
nbc_pft_nfldraftstage_250423.jpg
06:32
Teams want to draft players who ‘love football’
nbc_pft_camward_250424.jpg
05:34
Ward expected to be drafted No. 1 to Titans
nbc_pft_tankingteams_250424.jpg
03:54
Tanking could become ‘vibe’ for NFL teams in 2025
nbc_pft_mcmichael_250424.jpg
06:49
Hall of Famer, Bears great McMichael dies at 67
nbc_csu_sanders_250423.jpg
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_bears_250423.jpg
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250423.jpg
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250423.jpg
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
nbc_pft_micah_250423.jpg
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250423.jpg
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
nbc_pft_scouts_250423.jpg
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250423.jpg
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250423.jpg
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
nbc_pft_mindgames_250423.jpg
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_brownsgiants_250423.jpg
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
nbc_pft_titansno1pick_250423.jpg
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward

nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
nbc_pl_postgame_matetaintv_250423.jpg
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250423.jpg
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
nbc_pl_arscrystalpalace_250423.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
nbc_pl_arscp_matetagoal_250423.jpg
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardgoal_250423.jpg
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_ezegoal_250423.jpg
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
nbc_cyc_flechewallonnefemmesv2_250423.jpg
21:31
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423_copy.jpg
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
cycling_for_mpx.jpg
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard