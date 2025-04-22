ESPN’s long run of draft coverage is likely to continue

ESPN has been synonymous with the NFL draft, for decades. Expect it to continue.

Via John Ourand of Puck, ESPN “appears likely to renew” an agreement with the league to broadcast the draft. ESPN has broadcast the event for 46 years, and counting.

Mollie Callihane of Sports Business Journal separately reports that ESPN is “optimistic” a deal will be reached, and that the company “is not treating this week’s draft like it will be the last one on ESPN properties.”

The next draft agreement will include a new twist. Ourand reports that the league intends to sell international rights to a streamer based in the United States. YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon are all interested.

The ESPN draft production includes a separate ABC telecast. The draft is also televised by NFL Network. That part could change if/when ESPN and the league finalize a deal that gives ESPN control over the league’s in-house broadcast outlet.