Essang Bassey to re-sign with Broncos

  
Published March 19, 2023 05:24 AM
nbc_pft_stidham_230317
March 17, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess how Russell Wilson has no option other than delivering big this season, after the Broncos added Jarrett Stidham to the roster.

Cornerback Essang Bassey will be back with the Broncos in 2023.

The Broncos opted not to tender Bassey as a restricted free agent last week, but multiple reports say that he is returning to the team on a one-year deal.

Bassey saw his first NFL action in 12 games with the Broncos during the 2020 season and wound up on the Chargers after getting cut during the 2021 season. He returned to the Broncos after getting released ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in 14 games for Denver last season.

Bassey was a regular on special teams while playing about a quarter of the defensive snaps in 2022. He had 15 tackles and two passes defensed.