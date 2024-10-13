 Skip navigation
Evan Engram, Gabe Davis active for Jaguars vs. Bears in London

  
Published October 13, 2024 08:18 AM

The Jaguars will have two key contributors to their passing game today in London against the Bears.

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Gabe Davis, both of whom were listed as questionable, are both officially active for the early kickoff today.

The Jaguars’ inactives are defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Tyler Lacy and defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter.

The Bears’ inactives are defensive back Jaquan Brisker, defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, offensive lineman Nate Davis, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, wide receiver Velus Jones, defensive back Terell Smith and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson.