Evan Engram visits the Chargers

  
Published March 11, 2025 08:25 PM

Included last week in a purge of veterans from the Jacksonville roster, veteran tight end Evan Engram is looking for a new team.

His search continued on Tuesday, with (per NFL Media) a visit to the Chargers.

Engram visited the Broncos on Monday.

A first-round pick in 2017 from Mississippi, Engram has spent five years with the Giants and three with the Jaguars. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023.

His best season came in 2023, with 114 catches for 963 yards. Injuries limited him to nine games in 2024. He caught 47 passes for 365 yards in his final season in Jacksonville.

Will Dissly is the top tight end on the L.A. roster. He caught 50 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, his first year with the Chargers.