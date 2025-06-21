Ex-NFL player Kirk Barton charged with vehicular homicide, operating under the influence

Former NFL player Kirk Barton has been charged with a felony after allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed the other driver.

Barton is charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide as the result of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to NBC 4.

According to a statement from the city of Dublin, Ohio, Dublin Police the crash occurred at 2:56 a.m. today. Barton is suspected of driving a Ford F150 Raptor pickup truck at a high rate of speed and hitting another car. The driver of that car, 24-year-old Ethan Wence Perry, he died on the scene.

Court documents obtained by NBC 4 show Barton was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road before the crash and police said he had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol from his breath. Police say he couldn’t answer basic questions and admitted to drinking alcohol.

The 40-year-old Barton played his college football at Ohio State and was a seventh-round pick of the Bears in 2008. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Panthers during his NFL career.