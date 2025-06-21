 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ex-NFL player Kirk Barton charged with vehicular homicide, operating under the influence

  
Published June 21, 2025 05:10 PM

Former NFL player Kirk Barton has been charged with a felony after allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed the other driver.

Barton is charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide as the result of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to NBC 4.

According to a statement from the city of Dublin, Ohio, Dublin Police the crash occurred at 2:56 a.m. today. Barton is suspected of driving a Ford F150 Raptor pickup truck at a high rate of speed and hitting another car. The driver of that car, 24-year-old Ethan Wence Perry, he died on the scene.

Court documents obtained by NBC 4 show Barton was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road before the crash and police said he had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol from his breath. Police say he couldn’t answer basic questions and admitted to drinking alcohol.

The 40-year-old Barton played his college football at Ohio State and was a seventh-round pick of the Bears in 2008. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Panthers during his NFL career.