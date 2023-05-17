 Skip navigation
Ex-Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette indicted on assault, gun charges

  
Published May 16, 2023 11:40 PM

Damon Arnette, a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, has been indicted for assault with a deadly weapon and firearm-related charges.

A grand jury indicted Arnette last week on charges stemming from an incident on January 28, 2022, according to KLAS in Las Vegas.

Police say that when Arnette couldn’t find his valet ticket after parking at a hotel and the staff asked him for other information to prove he was the owner of the car, he responded by producing a gun and taking the keys.

Six months after the incident, prosecutors dropped the charges without explanation. Now the grand jury has charged Arnette again.

Arnette has a long history of off-field issues and was cut by the Raiders during the 2021 season after a video circulated of him holding a gun and making death threats. Arnette briefly spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad after the Raiders cut him and was signed to a future contract by the Chiefs after the season, but the Chiefs cut him just a week after signing him in the wake of the Las Vegas incident.

The Raiders had two first-round picks in 2020, Arnette and Henry Ruggs, and both were cut during the 2021 season because of off-field trouble. Ruggs pleaded guilty last week to DUI resulting in death and will be sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.