Expect a Jalen Carter discipline decision on Monday

From the moment Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter commenced his walk to the locker room, the question was obvious.

Will the league suspend Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott?

PFT reported during Thursday night’s game that it’s possible. A league source involved in the process pointed out the emphasis for 2025 on sportsmanship and respect for opponents.

On Friday, we went down the salivary rabbit hole, reviewing the past punishments for targeted spit takes. The league has consistently imposed fines only, regardless of whether the spitting sparked an ejection.

Beyond the precedent, we’re told that the league will consider the fact that Carter was ejected before he participated in a single snap. That operates as a de facto suspension.

Which brings us back to the potential for a fine in the amount of a game check. And it makes sense. He got paid to not play in Week 1. In Week 2, he’ll essentially get not paid to play against the Chiefs.

If a suspension is coming, expect a decision to be made on Monday. That allows time for the expedited appeal, with a decision coming before Wednesday, when the Eagles will commence the most intense of the player preparations for the Super Bowl LIX rematch.