Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Experience with Aaron Rodgers influenced Nathaniel Hackett’s approach to Russell Wilson

  
Published February 24, 2023 08:05 AM
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_230224
February 24, 2023 01:32 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why it is vital for the Packers to get an accurate sense of where Aaron Rodgers stands before conversations develop at the Scouting Combine.

The big takeaway from the item in TheAthletic.com regarding Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver comes from the report that he wanted Seattle owner Jody Allen to fire coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider. (Wilson denies it .) The story contains other interesting nuggets .

For example, it’s clear that Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s approach to Wilson in Denver was influenced by Hackett’s experience in 2019 with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

That year, Hackett arrived as offensive coordinator, working with new coach Matt LaFleur. Per the report, LaFleur would “sometimes present a new concept or play in an offensive meeting,” and Rodgers would then “shoot it down.”

Hackett didn’t want to go through that same experience again, per the report.

“I don’t want to do that again,” Hackett said, an unnamed Broncos assistant coach told TheAthletic.com. “I want this transition to be as easy and fluid and quick as possible.”

The problem may have been that it was too easy for Wilson.

“He had too much influence,” another coach told TheAthletic.com. “And it was mainly based on what Hackett allowed him to influence.”

So, after wanting to be the centerpiece of the offense for years, Wilson apparently got what he wanted. And it didn’t work. The challenge for new coach Sean Payton becomes striking a much better balance between empowering Wilson and making sure he doesn’t have too much power.