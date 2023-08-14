Ezekiel Elliott is expected to sign with Patriots

Earlier on Monday, Ezekiel Elliott posted a picture of himself on social media with a fresh haircut.

Now we know the occasion.

Elliott is expected to sign with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to NFL Media.

Elliott has been on the market since the Cowboys released him in March. He recently had a workout with the Patriots that apparently went well enough for the club to sign him.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Elliott rushed for 8,262 yards in his seven seasons with Dallas. He twice led the league in rushing — as a rookie in 2016 and again in 2018.

Last season, Elliott averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in 15 games. He rushed for 876 yards while Tony Pollard led the team with 1,007 yards on 38 fewer attempts.

Pollard was franchise tagged to keep him with the Cowboys.

Elliott joins a Patriots backfield led by Rhamondre Stevenson, who tallied 1,040 yards rushing with five touchdowns in 2022. New England also has Pierre Strong, J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris, and CJ Marable on their roster at running back.