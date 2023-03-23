 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Ezekiel Elliott wants to wear No. 15 jersey, as he did at Ohio State

  
Published March 23, 2023 11:03 AM
We don’t know which jersey Ezekiel Elliott will wear this season, but Elliott did reveal what number he wants to wear: 15.

Elliott wrote on Twitter today that he wants to go back to the No. 15 jersey that he wore at Ohio State.

I want my #15 back ,” Elliott wrote.

When Elliott was drafted in 2016, running backs could only wear jersey numbers 20-49, and so he chose No. 21, which he has worn throughout his NFL career. But in 2021 the NFL relaxed its jersey number rules, allowing running backs to wear any number from 1-49 and 80-89. So now Elliott could wear No. 15 again.

Of course, first he’ll need to find a team, and if that team has a player already wearing No. 15, Elliott would have to persuade that player to give him No. 15, which in the NFL typically means writing a teammate a five-figure check. Elliott is apparently ready for that expense, even though he’ll make a lot less money this year.