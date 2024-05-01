Ezekiel Elliott will wear No. 15 during second stint with Cowboys

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Cowboys, but he’ll be sporting a different look in his second stint with the team.

Elliott wore No. 21 during his first seven seasons with the Cowboys before switching to No. 15 after signing with the Patriots for the 2023 season. Elliott signed a one-year deal to return to the Cowboys this week and Patrik Walker of the team’s website reports that Elliott will be wearing that number in Dallas as well.

Quarterback Trey Lance wore No. 15 after arriving in Dallas via a trade with the 49ers last year. He will change to No. 19 this year.

Sixth-round wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was assigned No. 19, but his number for his rookie season is now to be determined as the Cowboys shuffle things around in the wake of Elliott’s return.