Falcons adding Matt Ryan, Arthur Blank to their Ring of Honor

  
Published June 18, 2024 03:15 PM

The Falcons are adding team owner Arthur Blank and former quarterback Matt Ryan to the team’s ring of honor.

Ryan won a league MVP award and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl, so his selection to the ring of honor is obviously well deserved. Ryan arrived in Atlanta with the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft and played 14 seasons with the Falcons before playing one final season with the Colts and then retiring. He was a four-time Pro Bowler for the Falcons.

Blank’s induction raises the obvious question about whether the people in charge of the Ring of Honor might have been slightly biased by the fact that Blank signs their paychecks. But Falcons President Greg Beadles said Blank deserves the recognition for “his unwavering dedication to the fans and city of Atlanta.”

Blank will be enshrined on September 22 during the Week Three game against the Chiefs. Ryan will be enshrined on October 3 during the Week Five game against the Buccaneers.