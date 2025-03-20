 Skip navigation
Falcons agree to terms with returner Jamal Agnew

  
Published March 20, 2025 04:33 PM

The Falcons are adding an experienced returner.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Jamal Agnew has agreed to terms with Atlanta on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $2.5 million.

Agnew, 29, did not appear in a game in 2024, though he was on the Steelers’ practice squad late in the year. He suffered a leg injury late in the 2023 season that sidelined him for an extended period.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Agnew has played 82 games with five starts for the Lions and Jaguars. He was an All-Pro as a returner in 2017 and a Pro Bowler in 2022. He’s averaged 25.5 yards per kick return and 10.3 yards per punt return over his career. He’s returned four punts for touchdowns and two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Additionally, Agnew has registered 77 receptions for 746 yards with five TDs. He’s rushed 33 times for 263 yards with a touchdown.