 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons announce changes to coaching staff, including Steve Jackson to secondary coach

  
Published February 27, 2023 06:18 AM
nbc_bfa_lamarcontract_230217
February 17, 2023 03:51 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother from Another to explain why the Atlanta Falcons' offensive weapons could complement Lamar Jackson's skill set well if the QB does end up leaving Baltimore.

The Falcons announced a number of changes to their coaching staff on Monday morning.

Headlining the changes is Steve Jackson’s move to secondary coach. Jackson joined the Falcons as a senior offensive assistant last year after spending the previous two seasons as the Bengals’ cornerbacks coach. He’s also worked for the Jets, Titans, Lions, Bills, and Washington since ending a nine-year run as a Titans safety in 1999.

Nick Perry is moving from assistant defensive backs coach to assistant wide receivers coach, Lanier Goethie will shift from defensive assistant to defensive front specialist, and Dave Huxtable is joining the team as a senior defensive assistant.

Matt Baker has been hired as a special teams assistant. He played at North Carolina with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Huxtable was the school’s defensive coordinator at that time.

The Falcons also announced that Steven King and Patrick Kramer have been named offensive assistants. Mario Jeberaeel will be the special projects: defense coach, Shawn Flaherty is now the assistant offensive line coach, Michael Gray will be a football analyst, and Mateo Kambui will work with the offensive line as the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.