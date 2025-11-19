Falcons announce Michael Penix will have season-ending surgery for partially torn ACL

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season with a partially torn ACL in his left knee that will require surgery.

The Falcons announced today that Penix has gone through additional tests since suffering the injury on Sunday and was found to have an injury serious enough that he will not play again in 2025.

“After further medical evaluation, it has been determined Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery for a partially torn ACL,” the team’s statement said.

The Falcons picked Penix No. 8 overall in last year’s draft even though injuries were a major issue for him in college. He tore his right ACL twice in college and suffered two significant shoulder injuries in college as well. And now he has a very significant injury in his second NFL season, one that could affect his availability for the start of 2026.

Kirk Cousins will be the Falcons’ quarterback moving forward, with Easton Stick as the backup.