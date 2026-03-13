Falcons announce Tua Tagovailoa has signed a one-year contract

Tua Tagovailoa is officially a Falcon.

Word that Tagovailoa planned to sign a one-year deal in Atlanta surfaced before he was officially released by the Dolphins earlier this week, but the team formally announced the move on Friday afternoon.

The Falcons will only be paying Tagovailoa the league minimum because the Dolphins remain on the hook for the rest of his $54 million guaranteed salary for the coming season. Tagovailoa started 76 games for Miami over the last six seasons, but was benched late last season after throwing a career-high 15 interceptions in 14 games.

Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham said that Tagovailoa and Michael Penix will be competing for the team’s quarterback job once Penix is cleared to return from his torn ACL.