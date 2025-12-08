Falcons claim WR Malik Heath with Drake London still out of practice

Drake London missed his second straight game with a knee injury on Sunday and the Falcons moved to add another wideout to the roster on Monday.

They announced that they have claimed Malik Heath off of waivers. Heath had six receptions for 86 yards in 11 appearances for the Packers this season, and he had 25 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns over his first two seasons.

Safety Jordan Fuller was released to clear a roster spot for Heath.

London was the only player the Falcons estimated as a non-participant ahead of Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), edge rusher Jalon Walker (quad), cornerback A.J. Terrell (neck), defensive end Brandon Dorlus (groin), right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), and defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot) were listed as limited. Linebacker Kaden Elliss (elbow) was listed as a full participant.