Falcons complete interview with Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening

The Falcons completed a virtual interview with Steve Wilks for the their defensive coordinator position, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Wilks most recently served as defensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2023 and has 16 years of NFL coaching experience.

Before arriving in San Francisco, Wilks was the defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach for the Panthers in 2022 and was interim head coach the final 12 games that season. The Panthers were 6-6 in his stint as the head coach.

As the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018, he went 3-13. The Falcons also have completed interviews with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown, Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. They have requested to interview Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley.