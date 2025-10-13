 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons elevate CB Keith Taylor, WR Deven Thompkins for Monday Night Football

  
Published October 13, 2025 04:17 PM

The Falcons elevated cornerback Keith Taylor and wide receiver Deven Thompkins from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced.

The move to elevate Thompkins comes after the Falcons ruled out wide receiver Darnell Mooney with a hamstring injury. Cornerback A.J. Terrell does not have an injury designation, but he is returning to game action for the first time since Week 2.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. is questionable after injuring his knee and hamstring during practice this week.

It marks the first elevation for both Taylor and Thompkins.

Taylor has played 45 games with five starts in his career, totaling 72 tackles, six passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Thompkins has appeared in 29 games with two starts, recording 26 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.