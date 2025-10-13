Falcons elevate CB Keith Taylor, WR Deven Thompkins for Monday Night Football

The Falcons elevated cornerback Keith Taylor and wide receiver Deven Thompkins from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced.

The move to elevate Thompkins comes after the Falcons ruled out wide receiver Darnell Mooney with a hamstring injury. Cornerback A.J. Terrell does not have an injury designation, but he is returning to game action for the first time since Week 2.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. is questionable after injuring his knee and hamstring during practice this week.

It marks the first elevation for both Taylor and Thompkins.

Taylor has played 45 games with five starts in his career, totaling 72 tackles, six passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Thompkins has appeared in 29 games with two starts, recording 26 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.