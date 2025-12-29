 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons elevate WR Chris Blair, edge rusher Khalid Kareem from practice squad

  
Published December 29, 2025 04:44 PM

The Falcons elevated wide receiver Chris Blair and edge rusher Khalid Kareem from their practice squad for Monday Night Football against the Rams.

This marks Blair’s third consecutive elevation and Kareem’s second in a row.

Blair played three offensive snaps and five on special teams in the Falcons’ win over the Bucs in Week 15 and nine offensive snaps in the Falcons’ win against the Cardinals in Week 16. Blair has had a target in the passing game.

Kareem made two tackles against the Cardinals while playing 11 defensive snaps. He was on the Falcons’ active roster earlier this season and made a tackle during his 26 defensive snaps in the Falcons’ Week 11 overtime loss to the Panthers. He also played 10 special teams snaps in that game.

The Falcons also announced inside linebacker Josh Woods won’t play against the Rams tonight because of a personal matter.