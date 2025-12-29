Falcons elevate WR Chris Blair, edge rusher Khalid Kareem from practice squad

The Falcons elevated wide receiver Chris Blair and edge rusher Khalid Kareem from their practice squad for Monday Night Football against the Rams.

This marks Blair’s third consecutive elevation and Kareem’s second in a row.

Blair played three offensive snaps and five on special teams in the Falcons’ win over the Bucs in Week 15 and nine offensive snaps in the Falcons’ win against the Cardinals in Week 16. Blair has had a target in the passing game.

Kareem made two tackles against the Cardinals while playing 11 defensive snaps. He was on the Falcons’ active roster earlier this season and made a tackle during his 26 defensive snaps in the Falcons’ Week 11 overtime loss to the Panthers. He also played 10 special teams snaps in that game.

The Falcons also announced inside linebacker Josh Woods won’t play against the Rams tonight because of a personal matter.