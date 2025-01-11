 Skip navigation
Falcons fire DC Jimmy Lake, DL coach Jay Rodgers

  
The Falcons announced a couple of changes to Raheem Morris’s coaching staff on Saturday.

They have fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers. Both coaches joined the Atlanta staff for the 2024 season and the Falcons finished 23rd in both points and yards allowed while going 8-9 this season.

“After a thorough evaluation of the season, and with careful consideration for our team’s future, we deemed these moves necessary,” Morris said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy from the human side of things and we wish Jimmy, Jay and their families the best.”

Lake was the head coach at the University of Washington for two years before spending the 2023 season on the Rams’ staff with Morris. Rodgers spent three years with the Chargers before being hired in Atlanta.