Falcons have perfect cover to give Michael Penix Jr. a trial run to start the season

There are many things I don’t understand. One thing I currently don’t understand is the decision of the Falcons to not play quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the second or third game of the 2024 preseason.

It’s fitting, because I also didn’t understand the team’s decision to make Penix the eighth overall pick in the draft.

Let’s assume they had a good reason for not letting Penix go through the process of preparing for and playing in two games. If, as we’ve been led to believe, Kirk Cousins will start and Michael Penix Jr. will serve as the backup, why not let Penix play in the preseason?

As Simms and I were kicking the situation around this morning on PFT Live, an idea formed in my vertigo-impaired brain.

Usually, it’s impossible to roll with a first-round rookie and then bench him if/when he struggles. It’s very hard to bench the young player without cratering his confidence. In Atlanta, however, the Falcons could decide Cousins needs a little more time to recover from his torn Achilles tendon, and that Penix will play as Cousins finishes the climb back to 100 percent.

This would allow them to start the season with Penix. If/when he struggles, Cousins would suddenly be good to go. If Penix plays well, the Falcons can let him keep playing.

It’s perfect cover for giving Penix a trial run. And it’s a possible explanation for not letting him play in the second or third preseason game.