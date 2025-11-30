 Skip navigation
Falcons, Jets tied 7-7 at halftime

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:25 PM

The Falcons offense saved their best for last in the first half at MetLife Stadium.

After punting on each of their first four drives, the Falcons put together a 10-play, 57-yard drive for their first points of the afternoon. They came on a one-yard run by running back Tyler Allgeier and it sent them into halftime tied 7-7 with the Jets.

Bijan Robinson had 16 of his 90 rushing yards to kick off the drive and tight end Kyle Pitts’ fourth catch of the day gave the Falcons another first down. The Falcons also benefitted from a pass interference penalty in the end zone on Jets corner Azareye’h Thomas before the touchdown.

That fit in a half that saw a Falcons blunder hand the Jets their only points. Jamel Agnew muffed a punt and the Jets scored on a two-yard Breece Hall run on the next play.

The Jets offense did little else of merit in the first 30 minutes. They punted on their other four possessions and they have just 71 total yards, but they’ll get a chance to change things around when they get the ball to start the second half.