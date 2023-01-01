 Skip navigation
Falcons' last-second field goal beats Cardinals, 20-19

  
Published January 1, 2023 11:00 AM
The Falcons and Cardinals were both eliminated from playoff contention before today’s game, but that didn’t stop them from competing.

The Falcons came out on top with a 21-yard field goal as time expired, winning 20-19.

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 19 of 26 passes for 169 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions and one sack.

Cardinals quarterback David Blough, starting for Arizona for the first time, completed 24 of 40 passes for 222 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions and two sacks.

The win improves the Falcons to 6-10, while the Cardinals fall to 4-12.