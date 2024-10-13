Falcons lead Panthers 22-17 at halftime

The Falcons looked like they were about to pull away from the Panthers late in the first half of Sunday’s game in Charlotte, but quarterback Andy Dalton was able to come up with an impressive drive.

After a Drake London touchdown catch made the score 22-10 Falcons, Dalton hit wide receiver Jalen Coker and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders with three passes that picked up 42 yards. Dalton then scrambled for 18 yards to set up a seven-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette with seven seconds to play in the second quarter.

The result is a 22-17 halftime lead for the Falcons and Atlanta has the ball coming out of the break.

Dalton is 16-of-22 for 138 yards and two touchdowns while Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is 10-of-17 for 119 yards through the first 30 minutes. Bijan Robinson ran for the other two Falcons touchdowns and has eight carries for 41 yards on the day.