 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons lead Saints 16-7 at halftime

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:59 PM

The Falcons’ bid to end their five-game losing streak is off to a good start on Sunday afternoon.

Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver David Sills and the Falcons defense kept the Saints offense from putting any points on the board in the first half. Atlanta also got three field goals from Zane Gonzalez and lead the Saints 16-7 at halftime at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Cousins is 14-of-20 for 118 yards and also had an interception when a pass to tight end Kyle Pitts was deflected into the hands of Saints safety Justin Reid. Reid took the ball back 49 yards for the only Saints points of the opening 30 minutes. Cousins, who is starting in place of the injured Michael Penix, has completed passes to seven players with wide receiver Drake London out of the lineup and little-used players like Sills, Dylan Drummond and Charlie Woerner have factored into the offensive mix.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara lost a fumble on the team’s first offensive possession and then left with a knee injury later in the first half. That’s not going to help the Saints’ ability to mount a comeback, although the game would look a lot closer if not for a pair of missed field goals by Blake Grupe.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half, so they’ll have a chance to cut into the lead before the Falcons have a chance to extend it.