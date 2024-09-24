Falcons lose starting center Drew Dalman for at least four weeks

Falcons center Drew Dalman will sit out at least the next four weeks.

Dalman is being placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday against the Chiefs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Dalman started the first three games of this season. Ryan Neuzil, who replaced Dalman after he left Sunday’s game, will now be the Falcons’ starting center.

The Falcons drafted Dalman in the fourth round in 2021. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.