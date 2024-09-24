 Skip navigation
Falcons lose starting center Drew Dalman for at least four weeks

  
Published September 24, 2024 03:56 PM

Falcons center Drew Dalman will sit out at least the next four weeks.

Dalman is being placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday against the Chiefs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Dalman started the first three games of this season. Ryan Neuzil, who replaced Dalman after he left Sunday’s game, will now be the Falcons’ starting center.

The Falcons drafted Dalman in the fourth round in 2021. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.