Falcons march down the field on opening drive for 7-0 lead

The Falcons scored their first offensive touchdown in their past 17 drives, taking the opening kickoff and marching 70 yards on seven plays.

Kirk Cousins was 3-for-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown.

He got all his weapons involved.

Running back Bijan Robinson ran three times for 5 yards, and tight end Kyle Pitts caught a 32-yard pass. Receiver Drake London made two receptions for 33 yards, including the 18-yard touchdown.

It is London’s third touchdown of the season.