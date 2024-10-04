Falcons march down the field on opening drive for 7-0 lead
Published October 3, 2024 08:28 PM
The Falcons scored their first offensive touchdown in their past 17 drives, taking the opening kickoff and marching 70 yards on seven plays.
Kirk Cousins was 3-for-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown.
He got all his weapons involved.
Running back Bijan Robinson ran three times for 5 yards, and tight end Kyle Pitts caught a 32-yard pass. Receiver Drake London made two receptions for 33 yards, including the 18-yard touchdown.
It is London’s third touchdown of the season.