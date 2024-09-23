 Skip navigation
Falcons OL Drew Dalman, Kaleb McGary questionable to return

  
Published September 22, 2024 09:45 PM

The Falcons are down two starting offensive linemen in the second quarter.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary left with 7:51 remaining in the half with a left knee injury. The Falcons list him as questionable to return.

Storm Norton replaced McGary, who is sitting on the bench looking unlikely to return.

At the 2-minute warning, center Drew Dalman limped off with a left ankle injury. He also is questionable to come back tonight.

Ryan Neuzil replaced him at center, and he and quarterback Kirk Cousins had an aborted snap that led to a 5-yard Bijan Robinson run after he scooped the ball out of the air.