 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons put Troy Andersen on PUP list

  
Published July 24, 2025 09:55 AM

The Falcons will open training camp without linebacker Troy Andersen on the field.

Andersen was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Andersen, who can be activated at any point this summer, was limited to seven games last season by a knee injury and he also missed 15 games in 2023 with a pectoral injury.

Divine Deablo and Kaden Elliss are the other top linebackers on the depth chart for the Falcons.

There was better injury news for the Falcons as well. Tight end Kyle Pitts is set to practice after missing time in the spring with a foot injury.