Falcons put Troy Andersen on PUP list

The Falcons will open training camp without linebacker Troy Andersen on the field.

Andersen was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Andersen, who can be activated at any point this summer, was limited to seven games last season by a knee injury and he also missed 15 games in 2023 with a pectoral injury.

Divine Deablo and Kaden Elliss are the other top linebackers on the depth chart for the Falcons.

There was better injury news for the Falcons as well. Tight end Kyle Pitts is set to practice after missing time in the spring with a foot injury.