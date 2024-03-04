Falcons re-sign G Ryan Neuzil

Guard Ryan Neuzil will be back with the Falcons in 2024.

Neuzil’s agents at Summit Athletes announced that he has re-signed with the Falcons. No terms of the deal were announced, but Neuzil was set to be an exclusive rights free agent so the Falcons only had to tender him an offer to keep him from hitting the open market.

Neuzil signed with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2021. He spent that season on the practice squad, but played nine games in 2022 and appeared in every game last season. Neuzil started four of those contests.

The Falcons are set to have all of their regular starters back on the offensive line, so Neuzil will likely be competing to hold onto the backup spot he had last season.