Falcons release Casey Hayward

  
Published April 21, 2023 12:25 PM
nbc_pft_falconsokudahtrade_230412
April 12, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the Lions reportedly sending Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round NFL draft pick is a wise move for both parties.

The Falcons are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players.

Atlanta has released cornerback Casey Hayward, the team announced on Friday.

Hayward signed a two-year deal with the Falcons last year but a shoulder injury limited him to just six starts. He recorded 17 total tackles with three passes defensed and an interception.

Releasing Hayward will create $5 million in cap space with $2 million in dead cap money.

In 2021, Hayward started all 17 games for the Raiders, playing 94 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He had 46 total tackles with nine passes defensed and a pick.

A second-round pick back in the 2012 draft, Hayward turns 34 in September. He has 25 career interceptions and 112 passes defensed in 152 games for the Packers, Chargers, Raiders, and Falcons.