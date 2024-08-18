 Skip navigation
Falcons release James Washington

  
Published August 18, 2024 04:22 PM

Safety Justin Simmons is officially a member of the Broncos and wide receiver James Washington is officially off the team’s 90-man roster.

The Falcons announced Simmons’s agreement on a one-year deal with the team on Sunday. They also announced that they have released Washington.

Washington signed with the Falcons in late July and did not catch a pass in either of the team’s first two preseason games. The veteran spent time with the Colts and Saints last year, but last appeared in a regular season game with the Cowboys in 2022. He also played 60 games for the Steelers and has 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns for his career.

Simmons joins Jessie Bates, Richie Grant, Hellams and Micah Abernathy as safety options in Atlanta.