Falcons release P Trenton Gill

The Falcons are down to one punter on their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have released Trenton Gill on Monday. They signed Jake Bailey to a three-year contract as a free agent and he’s now the lone punting option in Atlanta.

Gill signed to the Falcons’ practice squad late last season and did not appear in any games for the team.

Gill’s last regular season action came in eight games for the Buccaneers in 2024. He had a net average of 38.7 yards per kick in those appearances and an average of 38.8 net yards in 34 games for the Bears.