Falcons release Younghoe Koo, sign Parker Romo to active roster

The Falcons benched kicker Younghoe Koo for their Week 2 win over the Vikings and they dropped him from the roster completely on Friday.

Koo has been released and Parker Romo, who kicked for them last Sunday night, has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Koo had five straight seasons with a field goal percentage of at least 86.5 percent before making 25-of-34 field goals last year. He made two field goals in Week 1, but missed a game-tying chance from 44 yards in their 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Romo made all five field goals he tried against the Vikings and will try for more success in Carolina this Sunday.