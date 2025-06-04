 Skip navigation
Falcons rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker is proving “easy to coach”

  
Published June 4, 2025 04:20 PM

First-round edge rusher Jalon Walker, who started only one season at Georgia, is proving a quick study in the six weeks since the Falcons drafted him 15th overall.

“He knows how to practice at a very high level,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said, via Will McFadden of the team website. “He wants to get better and better every single day, and he seems like he does. He’s an instant coach. . . . You just tell him something, and he does it the first time every single time. He goes out and is able to get that stuff done. So, that stuff has been absolutely amazing and awesome with him.”

Playing a hybrid role for the Bulldogs last season, Walker led the team in sacks (6.5), quarterback pressures (34) and tackles for loss (11). He also totaled 60 tackles and two passes defensed.

Walker calls himself a “chess piece,” and the Falcons plan to use him as an edge rusher as a rookie.

He has made a good first impression.

“He goes out and is able to get that stuff done,” Morris said. “So that stuff has been absolutely amazing and awesome with him. I look forward, really, with all those guys, but particularly him. He’s very easy to coach.”