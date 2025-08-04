 Skip navigation
Falcons RT Kaleb McGary agrees to two-year extension

  
Published August 4, 2025 01:42 PM

The Falcons have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kaleb McGary on an extension, the team announced. The deal is for two years and $30 million, per multiple reports, locking in McGary through 2027.

He was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $14.5 million in base salary this season.

McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews and Matthew Bergeron have spent three seasons together with more to come. Ryan Neuzil will take over full time at center this season, replacing Drew Dalman.

McGary has served as the team’s starting right tackle since the Falcons drafted him in 2019. He will protect Michael Penix’s blindside, with the quarterback being a lefty.

McGary has appeared in 93 games, with 92 starts in his career.

“I think he’s a special player,” Matthews said of McGary, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. "[I] just respect him. Going into seven years with him, I really think he’s really improved a lot, and I’m expecting him to be solid and one of the staple guys on this offensive line.”