Falcons rule out eight players, but Darnell Mooney is good to go

The Falcons added wide receiver Darnell Mooney to the injury report on Thursday, but the late addition with an Achilles did not lead to him being ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Mooney has no injury designation, which means that he’s set to be in the lineup in Denver on Sunday. That’s also the case for quarterback Kirk Cousins (shoulder, elbow), wide receiver Drake London (hip), and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles) after they fully participated in practice on Friday.

Eight other members of the team did not have such good injury luck. Cornerbacks Dee Alford (hamstring), Mike Hughes (neck), and Antonio Hamilton (pectoral); linebackers JD Bertrand (concussion) and Troy Andersen (knee); defensive linemen James Smith-Williams (tibia) and Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral); and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) have all been ruled out.

Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter (concussion) have no designations, but will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play this weekend.

