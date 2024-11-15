 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons rule out eight players, but Darnell Mooney is good to go

  
Published November 15, 2024 02:50 PM

The Falcons added wide receiver Darnell Mooney to the injury report on Thursday, but the late addition with an Achilles did not lead to him being ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Mooney has no injury designation, which means that he’s set to be in the lineup in Denver on Sunday. That’s also the case for quarterback Kirk Cousins (shoulder, elbow), wide receiver Drake London (hip), and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles) after they fully participated in practice on Friday.

Eight other members of the team did not have such good injury luck. Cornerbacks Dee Alford (hamstring), Mike Hughes (neck), and Antonio Hamilton (pectoral); linebackers JD Bertrand (concussion) and Troy Andersen (knee); defensive linemen James Smith-Williams (tibia) and Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral); and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) have all been ruled out.

Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter (concussion) have no designations, but will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play this weekend.