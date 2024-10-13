Falcons run through Panthers for 38-20 win

The Falcons didn’t match the 550 yards they put up in their Week Five win over the Buccaneers, but their offense continued to be tough to stop in Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Bijan Robinson ran for 95 yards and two scores while Tyler Allgeier posted 105 yards and another touchdown to pave the way to a 38-20 road win. The Falcons finished their third straight win with 198 rushing yards and 423 overall yards.

The Falcons only had one rushing touchdown in the first five weeks of the season, but the Panthers had no answer for the Atlanta ground attack. They also let Drake London and Kyle Pitts to get free for nine catches and 144 yards between them.

London caught Kirk Cousins’s only touchdown pass of the afternoon and the offensive effort is pretty much what the Falcons were dreaming up this offseason. After a 10-point outing in the opener, they have now scored 139 points over the last five weeks and that kind of output will give them a chance to win pretty much every week.

They’ll try to keep things rolling at home against a Seahawks team that has been struggling defensively in recent weeks, so the offensive explosion might not be stopping any time soon.

The Panthers hung tight for the first half thanks to a pair of Andy Dalton touchdown passes, but the defense’s inability to get off the field limited their opportunities in the second half and an A.J. Terrell interception in the fourth quarter helped ensure the game would remain out of Carolina’s reach.

Week Seven will send the Panthers to Washington to face a Commanders team that saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in Baltimore on Sunday.