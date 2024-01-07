Falcons, Saints trade early touchdowns

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has returned to the starting lineup today with Taylor Heinicke out with an ankle injury.

Ridder went 4-for-4 for 86 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive to give the Falcons a 7-0.

Scotty Miller caught a 56-yard pass, and Jonnu Smith had the 15-yard touchdown reception.

The Saints took the opening kickoff and picked up only one first down before punting. The Falcons then marked

The Falcons marched right down the field after the Saints punted, going 79 yards in seven plays.

New Orleans responded with a seven-play, 79-yard drive, with Derek Carr hitting A.T. Perry for an 18-yard score.

Carr is 5-of-5 for 57 yards.

The teams are tied 7-7.