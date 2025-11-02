 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons say Patriots simulated snap count before late intentional grounding penalty

  
Published November 2, 2025 06:32 PM

The Falcons forced a Patriots punt while trailing 24-23 with 3:30 left in Sunday’s game, but an intentional grounding penalty on quarterback Michael Penix helped keep them from driving for a go-ahead score.

The penalty came on a second-and-10 near midfield when Penix received a snap earlier than he expected and immediately threw the ball to the ground short of the line of scrimmage. After the game, Penix said he was trying to throw it near tight end Kyle Pitts and that center Ryan Neuzil told him that the Patriots simulated the snap count ahead of the early snap.

“Yeah, supposedly. Supposedly they were clapping,” Penix said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “For us, whenever I’m clapping, that means I want the ball. I knew [Neuzil] said he heard them clapping, and he thought it was my clap, and he snapped the ball. I threw the ball in KP’s direction. He had just released on a route. I thought I was going to be okay with the grounding part. Obviously that wasn’t the case.”

Head coach Raheem Morris had the same view of what happened on the play.

“They did a nice job. They simulated a snap,” Morris said. “The ball came early, was snapped early. Within that snap, that was when we got the intentional grounding. Nice job by those guys. Great situational football. Great play. Got to snap the ball. That’s why the ball was snapped early on Mike. He wasn’t ready for the snap.”

Defenses found to be simulating snap counts are subject to a 15-yard penalty for sending “disconcerting signals,” but they can be difficult to discern inside a noisy stadium. If that’s what happened on Sunday, it was a bad break for the Falcons.