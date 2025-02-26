 Skip navigation
Falcons sent only defensive coaches to Combine and are interviewing only defensive players

  
Published February 26, 2025 06:13 PM

The Falcons aren’t hiding the fact that defense is their priority at the Scouting Combine.

Only defensive assistant coaches, not offensive coaches, were part of Atlanta’s contingent to Indianapolis, according to the team’s website. And the Falcons scheduled interviews with 45 players at the Combine. All 45 of them play defense.

Last year the Falcons sent only one assistant coach to the Combine: Quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates. And then they chose quarterback Michael Penix with the eighth overall pick in the draft. So the Falcons have a history of sending the coaches who are going to scout the positions they want to draft.

That doesn’t make it a sure thing that the Falcons will go defense-heavy in the 2025 NFL draft. But it sure does look like defense is what they’re focusing on.