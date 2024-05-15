Falcons sign CB Anthony Johnson

The Falcons are bringing in some more depth for their secondary.

Atlanta announced on Wednesday that the club has signed cornerback Anthony Johnson.

Johnson, 24, entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent. He spent the offseason programing and training camp with the Saints before signing with the team’s practice squad. New Orleans let him go in October and he signed with the Packers’ practice squad and signed a futures deal with the club.

Green Bay cut him earlier this month.

Johnson did not appear in a regular-season game in 2023.