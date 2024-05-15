 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons sign CB Anthony Johnson

  
Published May 15, 2024 04:18 PM

The Falcons are bringing in some more depth for their secondary.

Atlanta announced on Wednesday that the club has signed cornerback Anthony Johnson.

Johnson, 24, entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent. He spent the offseason programing and training camp with the Saints before signing with the team’s practice squad. New Orleans let him go in October and he signed with the Packers’ practice squad and signed a futures deal with the club.

Green Bay cut him earlier this month.

Johnson did not appear in a regular-season game in 2023.