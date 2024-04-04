Falcons sign CB Antonio Hamilton

The Falcons signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., the team announced Thursday.

Hamilton spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals.

He totaled 40 tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception in 14 games with nine starts in 2023.

Hamilton becomes the third defensive player the Falcons have signed in free agency, joining Eddie Goldman and Kentavius Street. They re-signed Nate Landman.

Hamilton spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He then went to the Giants (2018-19) and Chiefs (2020) before landing in Arizona.

In this eight-year career, Hamilton has recorded 172 tackles, 25 passes defended and two interceptions in 98 games and 18 starts.