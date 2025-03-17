Falcons sign core special teams player Mike Ford to a two-year deal

The Falcons signed cornerback Mike Ford to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Ford spent the past two seasons with the Browns and played 33 of a possible 34 games. He saw action on 218 defensive snaps and 690 on special teams with the team.

Ford, 29, entered the NFL as a undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Lions. He spent three seasons in Detroit and also has played for the Broncos (2021) and Falcons (2022).

In his career, Ford has appeared in 94 games with 10 starts and has totaled 72 tackles and one interception on defense and 39 tackles on special teams.

The Falcons also made official the signings of defensive lineman Morgan Fox, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham and Kentavius Street. All four were previously reported.