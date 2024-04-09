Falcons sign defensive end James Smith-Williams

The Falcons are adding some depth to their defensive line.

Free agent James Smith-Williams has agreed to a one-year deal to playin Atlanta this season, agent Mike McCartney announced.

Smith-Williams played in 13 games for the Commanders last season, with seven starts.

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Smith-Williams spent his entire career in Washington. He has played 55 games with 27 starts and recorded seven sacks in his four-year career.